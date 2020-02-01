This is how international actress, Kim Engelbrecht keeps her body in shape She LOVES HIIT workouts.

Kim Engelbrecht has been on our South African TV screens since she was 12 years old, on the educational programme called Take 5. We’ve also seen Kim on the popular local soap opera, Isidingo and the American superhero series, “The Flash”. As someone in front of the camera, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep the energy levels up for the long casting and filming days. Kim chats to Women’s Health about her training schedule.

Work it out…

Kim trains with her personal trainer and owner of The HIIT Club, Bjorn Bergins. Her workout includes a HIIT workout, followed by a METCON workout that combines strength at a high intensity.

Our expert, Meagan Claasens is a Life Transformation Coach, Next Fitness Star 2019 Finalist and owner of Stature in Cape Town weighs in. Meagan says, HIIT can elevate your metabolic rate or metabolism for hours after exercise. This can result in additional calories being burnt after the exercise has ended. “HIIT training results in body fat percentage decreasing and helps to reduce the unhealthy fat that likes to attach itself to your vital organs and stomach area,” she says.

Definitions

1/ HIIT — High Intensity Interval Training.

HIIT training involves short bursts of intense exercise alternated with shorter periods of low intensity recovery. One of the biggest advantages of HIIT is that you can get the maximal health benefits over a very short period of time.

2/ METCON — Metabolic conditioning.

Exercising in a way to create the greatest disturbance to your metablic rate to maximize the calories burnt, both during and after the workout. This is achieved by doing exercises that directly engage the large muscle groups of the body. Think exercises like squats, deadlifts, burpees, sled pushing, battle ropes etc.

3/ EMOM — doing an exercise ‘Every Minute on the Minute’.

EMOM is great for putting in max effort in a short space of time. If you only have 15 mins to train, use a EMOM to get in as much exercise time as possible and still burn calories.

4/ AMRAP — As many reps as possible.

This along with METCON and EMOM are all styles of HIIT. AMRAPdiffers from the rest, because the aim is to complete as many repetitions possible within the given time frame. For example: 40 seconds as many burpees possible with a 20 second break.

READ MORE: These Are The 5 Insane Body Benefits Of Hitting A HIIT Class

Making EMOM work for you…

Kim advises creating your own rest depending on how quick you do the exercises. “These exercises and reps can be changed to suit your fitness levels. The idea is to move maximally and still have time to catch your breath and allow your heart rate to come down a bit,” she says. Meagan says, doing EMOM exercises allows for an increase in strength and efficiency when performing movements. “EMOM exercises are the complete opposite to METCON workouts. EMOM allows for short rest periods, but forces you to increase your weights or repetitions per set. This results in a stronger and fitter you, over a short exercise period,” says Meagan.

READ MORE: What The Heck Is An EMOM Workout?

Kim’s EMOM routine

Kim’s ‘Every Minute on the Minute’ exercises include seven rounds for seven minutes. Finish the workouts, before the minute is over and the rest of the minute you have to rest.

Start with 50 high knees on the spot 10 Prisoner squats

Kim’s METCON routine

She completes her METCON routine in 20 minutes. “Aim to finish as many rounds as possible in this time. I usually get through four rounds, but if I feel comfortable, I push for five. Both METCON and AMRAP workouts are based on maintaining an average heart rate of 70-80%, over a sustained period of time,” says Kim. AMRAPS are usually shorter and higher intensity (5-8 minutes) versus METCON workouts which are a bit longer (15-30 minutes).

100 Skips (Kim’s favourite!) 20 Weighted walking lunges with a twist (10 kg weights) 20 Ice scatters 20 Weighted bum lifts with a 10 kg plate

The benefits of doing AMRAP as possible:

Helps to build lean muscle which results in stripping the body from fat. Again very dependent on your food intake. Moves can be modified and adjusted to suit your bodies needs and abilities. You can track your progress and see how over time your ‘amount of reps per 40-second interval’ increases over time as your fitness increases. Tests your mental fitness — you have to push yourself and really work until failure. Your bodies best changes occur when placed in pressure states. Feeling uncomfortable during your session will make you fitter, leaner, healthier and stronger.

READ MORE: Which Type Of Workout Is The Best Match For Your Personality?

Get to the core

Kim also works on her core by doing the following:

Planks over a cone Leg throws (20 x 3). Lie on your back with your legs in the air, and a partner pushes your legs down. Cross-body planks. These are cross-under motion of the knee toward the opposite elbow.

View this post on Instagram Monday ! ??#gym #KimE @thehiitclub Freshly squeezed A post shared by KIM E (@kimengelbrecht) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:09am PST