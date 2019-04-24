This is exactly how you can get rid of your dad bod

The
owner of the ubiquitous Dad Bod combines the occasional moderate hour at the
gym with more frequent epicurean sensibilities. Unchecked, his Mr Average
physique will hinder both his ability to grow new muscle, and to repair injury. And,
unless you’re a millionaire film star, it’s a difficult look to pull off.
Benched benefits
Whether
you’re out of the game completely or no longer seeing the fast results you did
10 years ago, lapsed athletes face a triple threat, says “career extension
specialist” Mackie Shilstone.
Having
helped quarterback Peyton Manning lift the Super Bowl trophy last year after
his multiple neck surgeries, 65-year-old Shilstone still terrifies clients –
such as, ahem, Serena Williams – with his fitness levels. “If we let fitness
slide, we face sarcopenia, or age-related muscle loss; anabolic resistance, which
is the failure of exercise to stimulate growth like it did when you were 20;
and a significantly reduced ability to recover,” he says.
If
you happen to be a Dad Bod denier, complacency is your enemy. Whether it’s a
penchant for partying or a new addition to the family keeping you awake at
night, it’s clear your priorities have shifted since those halcyon days when
you could pack on muscle and keep off fat while eating whatever, whenever. In
your head, you’ve still got it; in reality, you’ve got a burgeoning middle-aged
spread and fading muscle memory.
But
turning things around doesn’t require Inception levels of complexity. “By far
the biggest contributor to the Dad Bod is being too busy or tired to dedicate
proper time to progression,” says Shilstone. The answer isn’t more time in the
gym, but to rethink what you’re doing while you’re there. “The same short
warm-up on the bike followed by those biceps curls you’ve been doing forever
won’t solve anything,” says Shilstone. To mix things up, it’s time to embrace a
technique beloved of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a.k.a. the True Fitness Daddy.
Growth spurt
If
age or indolence has grounded your gains, high-intensity drop sets will lift
things off the ground. Whatever you’re doing, aim for twice as many reps as
normal, lifting your usual weight. When you tire, drop the weight by 20% and
keep going with this method until you’ve finished all reps. Pushing through
fatigue engages dormant muscle fibres, promoting growth and strength to
recapture your youthful physique.
1. Dumbbell squat
2 sets of 20 reps. A heavy bar on your back isn’t ideal when working towards failure. Hold
dumbbells by your sides (A) and slowly lower into a squat with your back
straight (B). Explode up and repeat, reducing the weight by 2kg each time you
feel like you can’t go on.
2. Bench press
2 sets of 20 reps. Lying on a bench, start with a barbell weight you can comfortably lift for 10
reps. Lower the bar to touch your chest (A), then power it back up (B). Once
you hit the wall, drop 5kg and continue – with a spotter on hand should your
arms give out before your will does.
3. Dumbbell lateral raise
2 sets of 20 reps. A bodybuilder’s favourite, this ropes in the entire upper back, shoulders and
triceps. Stand up straight with a medium-weight dumbbell in each hand(A). Raise your arms to the sides to make a T shape (B). Lower and repeat,
working down the rack until all reps are done.
Tackle
that skinny fat look or
fight off the gym bro look.
This article was
originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock/Oliver Burston
Jamie Millar