These are the 5 insane body benefits of hitting a HITT class

The exercise theory behind the acronym promises major
results from mini time slots – but what’s actually going on beneath the Lycra
when you hit a HIIT class hard?
1. Your lungs
The
clue is in the name. Moving at max intensity is the only way this will work –
which is why you’re out of breath. “You need to be at 90 to 100% effort for 15
to 30 seconds,” says sports therapist Barry Sigrist. “By working anaerobically
(sans oxygen for fuel), you’ll produce lactic acid, which releases adrenaline,
helping to move fat around the body.”
2. Your muscles
You
need the power, but mini-breaks are just as important. A rest is as good as a
rep. Yes, really. “The ideal ratio for a 20-minute session is 30 seconds on, 60
seconds off. Resting for so long might feel like cheating, but your muscles
need time to renew their oxygen and glycogen levels,” says Sigrist. “Too little
rest and your body becomes catabolic, breaking down muscle tissue.” You don’t
need to tell us twice.
3. Your skin
Sweating
so much your moisture-wicking leggings can’t cope? It’s all part of the HIIT
experience. But don’t reach for a towel between sets. “For the body to lose
heat through sweat, it must evaporate from the skin, so wiping it off will
likely just increase overall sweat production.” explains Dr John Dickinson, a
lecturer in sports and exercise science. Wear that glow with pride.
4. Your hormones
To
power a HIIT session, your body taps into muscle glycogen, not fat stores –
calm down, if your goals include weight loss, this is a good thing. “HIIT
triggers a release of human growth hormone and testosterone – both play a key role
in metabolising fat,” Sigrist explains. For best results, elicit a peak hormone
response by incorporating compound movements into your session – think squats,
lunges and (sorry) burpees.
5. Your pudge
Boom
– your body is still burning kilojoules while you’re busy shovelling in
post-workout chocolate Superfoods Super Oats. “The magic of
HIIT takes place after your session,” says Sigrist. “Your body has an ‘oxygen
debt’ to repay and this creates something called excess post-exercise oxygen
consumption.” Simply put, you’re still burning kilojoules for hours after you
stop. You can amplify this effect by staying active, so consider HIITing it in
the morning before work.
This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Dan Masoliver and Florence Mitchell