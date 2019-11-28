The 8 common exercise mistakes you could be making

An incorrect posture leads to injuries
“Doing workouts incorrectly can definitely lead to injuries. Technique is really important, especially if you start adding weights into your workout as they increase the load on the joints and the work required from the muscles,” says De Lacy. When patients present her with gym-related injuries, De Lacy first finds out when and how they occurred. “Timing of the injury is important for me to know, whether it is an acute or chronic injury as the management thereof is different,” she says.
The injury occurred is necessary to note as well, so that she can help to prevent her patients from injuring themselves again in the future. “There isn’t one recipe to follow when trying to continue training whilst injured, there are many factors to consider, namely: the nature and degree of the injury, the caused of the injury, what you’re training for (if it’s an event), the time between injury and event date will determine your management,” says De Lacy.
The solution…
Margeaux says, she advocates “active rest”, which means resting from the aggravating activity. “If you’ve got runners knee from running, one way of doing an active rest exercise is by swimming to keep fit. Every case is different and you should contact your healthcare provider before continuing to exercise through injury,” she says.
This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za
Image credit: iStock