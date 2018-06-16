The 4 best ways to stretch in order to avoid injuries

Stretching is an important part of defending your body
against injuries. It shouldn’t be an option – include a stretch session in
every workout to make sure your body stays nimble and injury-free.
1. Head-to-knee stretch
This
move stretches the hamstrings and back. Stand about 30cm from the wall with
your back to it. Rest your behind against it and fold over at the hips, knees
slightly bent. When your spine is extended, straighten your legs and lower your
chest towards your thighs. Hold for a minute, then slowly stand up.
2. Down dog on wall stretch
This
stretch stretches the shoulders and hamstrings. Plant your hands shoulder-width
apart on a wall and step back until your body is bent 90 degrees at the hips.
Spread your fingers evenly, pressing your hands and wrists against the wall.
Relax your neck without hanging your head. Keep the back of your neck level
with your spine. Hold for two minutes. That’s a long two minutes, isn’t it?
3. Lunging pose stretch
The
lunging pose stretches the quadriceps. Grab a bench about a metre from a wall
with both hands. Stretch your right leg back to the wall. Hold, then bend your
right knee towards the floor and shift your right foot so your toe is on the
wall. Bend your left leg into a lunge until your right knee touches the floor,
then draw your hips forwards. Hold, then switch legs. Do not attempt in poly
shorts. Ever.
4. Twisting chair stretch
The
twisting chair stretches the hips, core and glutes. Stand beside the seat of a
chair or bench. Place your right foot on the seat. Grab your right ankle with
your left hand and extend your right arm straight up in the air, rotating your
chest to the right. Extend your spine and open your chest. Breathe a moment in
this position, then release and repeat on the other side.
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock