The 10 exercises you need for strong, toned arms

Flabby arms are the bane of many, especially if you want to wear short-sleeved dresses and tops. Women’s Health Next Fitness Star finalist and certified personal and group fitness instructor Renché Seyffert has a home exercise programme that’ll get your arms in shape for summer.

Perform 12-15 reps of each move with as little rest as possible between the exercises. Take a rest for a minute and repeat two or three times to complete a total of four rounds. The weight will vary from person to person.

Home exercise programme: choosing the correct weights

You should be able to maintain proper posture throughout. If you can’t, it means the weights are too heavy. Rather opt for lighter weights. Your weights shouldn’t be too light either – if they are, you won’t reap the intended benefits.

Take note: It’s important to focus on correct posture to avoid injury. Keep your core engaged throughout this home exercise programme.

1. Sun Risers

Muscles targeted: Shoulders and back

Do the move: (1) Stand upright, feet shoulder-width apart. (2) Hold your dumbbells, so your palms are facing forward (away from your body). (3) Keep palms facing forward throughout the entire movement. (4) Slowly lift arms up to the sides to make a circle to the top. (5) Slowly lower arms back down to the starting position.

2. Bent Over Row with Forward Push

Muscles targeted: Back and chest muscles

Do the move: (1) Stand with your feet together, knees slightly bent. (2) Bend over forward, keeping your chest nice and open. (3) Hold your dumbbells so your palms are facing each other. (4) Pull the dumbbells towards your torso as you slowly stand up and extend the knees. (5) Push both dumbbells forward in front of your chest, before pulling them back in towards your torso. (6) Bend over and return to starting position.

3. Around the World with Tricep Extensions

Muscles targeted: Triceps and core muscles (acting as stabilisers)

Do the move: (1) Stand up straight, feet shoulder-width apart, using one weight. (2) Hold the weight with both hands over your head. (3) Bend the elbows to lower the weight down towards your back and lift it back up by straightening your arms. (4) Make a circle with your arms as if rotating around your head.

4. Single and Double Overhead Press

Muscles targeted: Shoulders and chest

Do the move: (1) Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold your dumbbells on top of your shoulders. (2) Extend arms over your head in a straight line and lower back down. (3) First perform 12-15 reps single overhead presses, by alternating between your arms. (4) Repeat 12-15 reps by lifting and lowering both arms together.

5. Lateral Raises with Hammer Curls

Muscles targeted: Shoulders and biceps

Do the move: (1) Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. (2) Lift dumbbells to your sides (lateral) up until shoulder height. (3) Lower your arms back down and bend the elbow to perform a hammer curl (palms facing each other). (4) Like Exercise 4, first alternate between arms and then perform another 12-15 reps doing both arms together.

6. Bent Over Chicken Wings

Muscles targeted: Back and shoulders

Do the move: (1) Stand with feet together, knees slightly bent. (2) Bend over your upper body, while keeping your chest open. (3) Lift your elbows upwards in line with your shoulders (to the side). (4) Rotate your arms so your elbows touch your torso. (5) Extend the arms and bend your elbows to row dumbbells back to your body. (6) Rotate arms back outwards and away from the torso.

7. Bicep Curl Servers

Muscles targeted: Biceps and forearms

Do the move: (1) Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart. (2) Keep your elbows tucked into your torso throughout the move. (3) Open your arms by moving your palms away from each other and outwards away from your body. (4) Slowly return to the middle and perform a basic bicep curl (only top half: shoulder to waist – don’t fully extend your arms).

8. Bent Over Tricep Kickbacks and Pulses

Muscles targeted: Triceps and forearms

Do the move: (1) Stand with your feet together, knees slightly bent. (2) Lean your upper body forward, keeping the chest open. (3) Keep your elbows tucked to your sides as you bend and extend your forearms to the back. (4) When pulsing, keep your arms as straight as possible and lift them as high as you can without compromising on posture. (5) Perform 12-15 normal extensions before performing 12-15 pulses.

9. Single and Double Upright Rows

Muscles targeted: Neck-shoulder muscles and biceps

Do the move: (1) Stand upright, feet shoulder-width apart. (2) Slowly lift your elbow towards your ear. Keep your arms close to your body, palms facing towards body. (3) First perform 12-15 reps on each arm before performing 12-15 reps moving both arms together.

10. Shoulder Press Openers

Muscles targeted: Shoulders and triceps

Do the move: (1) Stand up straight, feet shoulder-width apart. (2) Lift your arms over your head – palms facing forward. (3) Lower your arms to the sides by bending your elbows. Ensure that your elbows don’t go lower than shoulder height. (4) Keep your elbows at shoulder lever and bring your elbows and palms towards each other in front of your body. (5) Slowly move them back to the side and lift back up over your head.

