Take this 3 minute push-up test to find out how fit you really are

Physical fitness isn’t just
about lifting. It’s about how strong you are relative to your body weight, says
Martin Rooney, strength and conditioning coach and author of Ultimate Warrior Workouts.
That’s why he has his athletes-in-training do
body-weight tests. If they struggle, they need to either gain strength or lose
weight. Test yourself the same way with his push-up challenge.
The test:
Do
as many push-ups as you can in 3 minutes.
Push-up challenge rules:
Rest whenever you want, but keep the clock running the
whole time.
For a rep to count, you must maintain perfect form:
elbows locked at the top, chest 5cm above the floor at the bottom, hips not
sagging and knees not touching the floor.
Pace yourself however you’d like, but it’s best not to
rush, Rooney says. Take a 15-second break once you slow down after your first
burst. Then take longer breaks as you become more tired, he says. Never push
yourself to total fatigue.
How
you did:
55 push-ups – Below average
55 to 74 push-ups – Average
75 to 99 push-ups – Good
100 to 110 push-ups – Excellent
111 or more – Extraordinary
Problems
to look for:
If you can’t
do 15 push-ups with perfect form… Your chest and triceps
are weak. Strengthen them by doing regular high-rep (12 to 15) sets of the
bench press and triceps push-down. Also try push-ups on a power rack so you can
set your body at an incline, making them easier. As you improve, lower the
barbell until you’re doing regular push-ups.
If your hips
sag during push-ups… Your core is weak. Solution: Planks
and side planks. These exercises build stability and endurance in your core and
mimic the movement needed to succeed at pushups. They’re also great ab
workouts.
How
to boost your score:
Add
push-ups to your routine twice a week for the next four weeks, says Rooney.
Follow this push-up protocol, trying to complete each rep as quickly as
possible. Then take five days off from push-ups and retest yourself.
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock