advertisement
15 April 2019

Pressed for time? Try the 7-minute workout

This workout combines cardio and resistance work into a single session. Some moves target specific muscle groups; others work the entire body.

Are you in a time crunch for even a short workout? Experts at the American College of Sports Medicine created a 7-minute plan that can fit into almost anyone's schedule.

The programme uses high-intensity training in an exercise circuit, meaning that you quickly progress from one exercise in the circuit to another, exercising full out for each one (that's the "high-intensity" part of the training plan).

High-intensity technique

This workout combines cardio and resistance work into a single session. Some moves target specific muscle groups; others work the entire body.

Do each of the 12 exercises for 30 seconds, which should be enough time to complete between 15 and 20 repetitions, the optimal amount. Take a 10-second break as you transition from one exercise to the next, but no longer so that you don't lose the benefits of the high-intensity technique.

7-minute circuit exercises

1. Jumping jacks to benefit your entire body

2. Wall sits to target your lower body

3. Push-ups to target your upper body

4. Abdominal crunches to target your core

5. Step-ups to benefit your entire body

6. Squats to target your lower body

7. Triceps dips to target your upper body

8. Planks to target your core

9. Running in place to benefit your entire body

10. Lunges to target your lower body

11. Push-ups to target your upper body

12. Side planks to target your core

Note: The precise order of these exercises was done so that opposing muscle groups alternate between rest and work.

It's fine to do the circuit just once, but you can also repeat it up to three times. Since you use your own bodyweight for the resistance training, you can do it just about anywhere and get great benefits.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

How Kelvin Trautman trains to be one of the best action photographers

2018-09-02 16:00
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 