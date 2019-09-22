Lose the winter weight with this 6-move total body workout Best part? You can do it anywhere – no fancy equipment required.

Lose the winter weight with Women’s Health’s 2019 Next Fitness Star Nomawothi Bafana’s next-level moves. Her boot camp-style total-body workout will give you full-body definition, just in time for summer. Best part? All these workouts can be done outdoors. Do the moves in order, completing all reps and sets of each exercise before moving to the next. Rest between sets.

So… are you ready for your total-body workout?

Total-body workout start: Modified prisoner squats

Reps: 15 Sets: 3

“Pace yourself. This move will work your glutes and legs. Prisoner squats increase your flexibility and cardio,” says Nomawothi.

Kneel with legs slightly wider than hip-width apart. Lift your arms and place both hands behind your head (A). Step up to a squat position, using one leg at a time (B). Now bend your knees, lowering back down to the kneeling position. That’s one rep.

Walking forwards lunges

Reps: 15 Sets: 3

“Walking lunges target your glutes, quads and hamstrings. Remember to engage your core throughout the move,” says Nomawothi.

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart (A). Take a big step forwards with your left leg, shifting your weight forwards with your heel landing first. Lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the floor (B). Your knee shouldn’t go over the front of your toe. Press into your left heel to stand and repeat, stepping forwards with your opposite leg. That’s one rep. Continue walking until you’ve done 15 on each leg.

Tip: Make it harder – hold a small tyre above your head. Keep your arms straight.

Suicide running drills

Sets: 3

“Suicide running drills are good for cardio and stamina levels. Your heart and lung capacity will be stronger and you’ll lose weight,” says Nomawothi.

Use markers, such as fitness cones, bricks or shoes to create a square that is two meters in length and width. Sprint from one cone to the next, touching each cone with your hand before sprinting to the next cone. Focus on your running posture and engage your core muscles. Continue the pattern until you’ve touched all four cones. That’s one set. Start slowly if you’re a beginner and gradually increase your speed.

Side plank

Time: 30 seconds each side Sets: 3

“You’ll use your full body for this move without realising it. You’ll engage your obliques, hips, shoulders, arms and legs, strengthening your core and stability,” says Nomawothi. “Depending on your fitness you can do this move for longer.”

Begin seated on the floor with your left hand below your left shoulder and feet stacked. Lift your body into a side plank, keeping abs engaged (A). Lift your leg and hold for 30 seconds (B). Repeat on the other side.

Push-up with shoulder tap

Reps: 15 Sets: 3

“Your shoulders, chest, back and core will benefit from this move,” says Nomawothi.

Begin in high plank, hands under shoulders, feet hip-width apart (A). Keeping your body long with abs tight and arms beneath your shoulders, inhale and bring your chest close to the ground (B). Exhale as you push back up. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand (C), then tap your right shoulder with your left hand. That’s one rep.

Total-body workout end: Clap crunches

Reps: 15 Sets: 3

“This workout benefits your entire core for that flat belly and abs of steel,” says Nomawothi.

Lie on your back (A). Then, bend one leg 90 degrees. Crunch up, extending your arms underneath your thigh and bring your hands to clap (B). Repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Continue alternating until you’ve done 15 reps with each leg.

Aaaaaaand… total-body workout done. How about another round?

