Kettlebell vs. barbell – the experts weigh in on these workout tools

Whether you squat or snatch, press or curl, the kettlebell and
barbell are the big hitters of resistance training. MH performed some weighty
statistical reps to find out which workout tool is the champ.
First to enter the ring is… the kettlebell
- 100 – The
number of calories you stand to burn with just 5 minutes of KB swings, says the
American Council on Exercise.
- Perform kettlebell circuits three times a week, and you’ll pump up
your VO2 max by 6% in
just under a month, according to the NSCA’s TSAC Report.
- The kettlebell burns fat
fast, improves endurance and will fit in well in
a fitness class.
- “KBs are best for swinging to develop your posterior chain. As these are your body’s
biggest muscles, you’ll also torch calories” – PT Rob Blair, The Commando
Temple
- Sticking
Points: Poor form potential, extremely tiring.
- Master
Move: The Turkish
Get-Up. Though it’s a fairly complex move, once grasped, the get-up
provides total-body strength and conditioning.
And in this corner… the barbell
- 456 Kg – The world squat record in kilograms, set by American
powerlifter Ray Williams.
- 14% –
The increase in lower-body strength you can earn with barbell squats – one more
reason not to skip leg day.
- Barbells can help you bulk up easily, reach impressive
personal bests and get you a ticket to the Olympics.
- Sticking
Points: Tough on body joints, not much cardio, and there’s always a line
of other gym dudes waiting for the barbell.
- Master
Move: Deadlift.
If it’s bragging rights you’re after, this is the ultimate show of strength.
Did someone say double your bodyweight?
The MH verdict
Barbell wins!
There’s no denying that the kettlebell will boil away fat, plus it offers
alternative movement patterns to quash boredom. But with unlimited weight
variations and a focus on multi-joint compound exercises, the barbell
guarantees growth and progression.
This article was
originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock