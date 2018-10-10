Here’s how champion boxer David Rajuili preps for a fight Prepping for a fight is not easy. This champ let us in on what he goes through.

We’ve all experienced moments in our lives that have shaped up, impacted us so much that it’s become an integral part of who we are. For David Rajuili, current WBF Lightweight All Africa title holder, that moment came when he was nine years old.



“My mother woke me up one night and told me she wanted me to watch this documentary about South African boxing legend Brain Mitchell,” he explains. David was so inspired by the story of the famed boxer, that the very next day he started boxing. “I started boxing at the age of nine and I haven’t looked back since.”

Training camp

For the better part of 20 years, David has made boxing his life. He officially went pro when he was 23 years old and has since had seven title fights. For his upcoming fight, he will be defending his title against Tanzanian Jonas Segu. In preparation for this, Rajuili has been training hard. Boxers go through training camps, which are aimed at getting them fighting fit, with the camps definitely not for the faint-hearted.

David has been training with South African boxing legend Mzonke Fana, a two-time world boxing champion. “Mzonke has broken me and taken my body to its limits, but he has made me a better boxer,” says David. Mzonke says that when it came to David’s training he wasn’t trying to change anything, but rather help to hone his skills as a fighter.

David’s training has been a combination of various things, from bag and pad work to sparring and conditioning. And because boxing requires a lot of stamina, David puts his time into running. “I started at about 8km runs, then worked up to 12km, and sometimes I’ll do a big 16km run,” he says.

Cutting weight

It’s clear to see why David says that training is downright gruelling. “Boxing is fine, it’s the training that is painful,” he explains. The 29-year-old goes on to say that boxing is a lonely sport. “You’re training and doing weight cuts, so you can’t go out much and be with friends, that’s what some of the sacrifices come down to.”

As a fighter, you’re not just sacrificing time with your loved ones, but have to be disciplined with the way you eat, too.

Leading up to weigh-ins, fighters are expected to meet certain weight classes, many do this by “cutting weight”. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, cutting weight is the practice of losing a large amount of weight in a short period of time.

This often involves a level of dehydration and limiting the amount of salt, sugar and carbs one consumes. For David, he’s been eating a diet high in protein, so loads of egg whites, fish and chicken. And during all of this, fighters are still training hard.

David says that this is difficult as your body is tired and sore. “During weight cuts you find yourself asking ‘Why am I doing this?’. But you have to persevere through it all.”

Giving up is never an option

Throughout his career and life, David has shown that through dedication and perseverance, you can be unstoppable. “There are times I wanted to give up, throw in the towel, but you have to keep pushing,” he says.

David goes on to say that his mother must have wanted him to learn something from the Brian Mitchell documentary. “I think what my mom wanted me to see, was that with hard work and persistence, anything is possible.”

His advice to anyone looking to make it into boxing is simple – never give up. “Keep pushing, no matter what obstacles come your way. Just keep the faith and one day it will all pay off,” he advises.

