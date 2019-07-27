Gaining instead of losing? Here are 6 reasons why your weight fluctuates Seriously, what gives?!

You’re eating well and working out, but you’re still gaining weight. If you add winter to the mix, weight fluctuation can be your worst enemy.

Personally, winter rubs me up the wrong way. I could be working out consistently, with no to little results. “That’s it, I’m blaming winter,” is what I’m likely to say, but sometimes winter has absolutely nothing to do with our weight fluctuations.

Below are a few reasons you could be gaining a few kilos instead of losing.

1. Chronic Stress

Chronic stress can cause havoc to your metabolism. People eat as a way to comfort themselves. Chronic stress often leads to hormonal changes, that alter your cravings for high-calorie foods.

2. Leptin Levels