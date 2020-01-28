28 January 2020
Exercise before breakfast to burn more fat
Could exercising before having your breakfast help burn fat faster?
A study has discovered that men who exercise before having their breakfast could burn fat faster. It could also help reduce diabetes and heart disease.
Image credit: iStock
