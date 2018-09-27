Build your beach body in a month with this workout Want a six-pack and big biceps by summer? Tackle this three-day workout!

The truth: your summer body is not just a few workouts away. You’ll need to take the slow-and-steady approach.



DIRECTIONS: Train three times a week – Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3. Complete each day’s designated three-move exercise circuit and follow up with its designated three-move conditioning circuit. (Find directions for the conditioning circuits at the end of this article.) Do the “C” moves at tempo: On each rep, take 3 seconds to lower the weight and 1 second to raise it; then hold for 2 seconds. Do 3 sets of 6 reps for all “C” moves the first week; add 1 set each week.

Day 1: Pulling

1A – Lying Windmill: Lie on your right side, legs straight. Bend your left leg across your body and extend both arms straight out on your right side. This is the starting position. With your right shoulder and hip planted, rotate your left arm up and behind you. That’s 1 rep; do 2 sets of 10 per side.

1B – Scapular Pull-up: Hang from a bar as if you’re about to do a pull-up, and shrug your shoulders slightly; this is the start. Without bending your arms, squeeze your shoulder blades together; your upper body should rise slightly. Return to the starting position. That’s 1 rep; do 2 sets of 10.

1c – Tall Kneeling Curl: Kneel with your thighs perpendicular to the floor and hold medium-weight dumbbells at your sides, your palms facing in. This is the starting position. Curl both dumbbells upward, squeezing your biceps, glutes and core; then return to the start. That’s 1 rep.

Day 2: Legs

2A – 90-90 Stretch: Sit on the floor with your left leg directly in front of you, knee bent 90 degrees. Put your right leg behind you; bend that knee 90 degrees. This is the start. Lower your chest towards your left thigh. Hold for 60 seconds; release. Return to the start. Repeat on the other side.

2B – Lateral Squat: Assume a wide stance, feet pointed forwards. This is the starting position. Shift your weight to the right as you bend that knee; lower until you can’t keep your shin perpendicular to the floor. Return to the start; repeat on the other side. That’s 1 rep; do 2 sets of 10.

2C – Dumbbell Deadlift: Stand holding heavy dumbbells at your sides, knees slightly bent. Push your hips back and lower your torso until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Keep the weights close to your legs as you lower. Return to standing, squeezing your glutes as you do. That’s 1 rep.

Day 3: Pushing

3A – Shoulder Stretch: Sit with your arms extended behind you, shoulder-width apart, elbows locked, palms on the floor, knees bent, and feet together. Plant your palms and gradually slide your butt forward, stopping the moment you feel shoulder tightness. Hold for 60 seconds.

3B – Incline Cuban: Lie with your chest on an incline bench holding 2.5kg plates, arms hanging naturally. This is the starting position. Bend your elbows 90 degrees, raising them to shoulder height. Rotate your forearms upwards, raising the weights until they’re parallel with the floor. Reverse the movements. That’s 1 rep; do 2 sets of 10.

3C – Dumbbell Bench Press: Lie on a bench holding medium-weight dumbbells above your shoulders, arms straight. Bend at your elbows to lower the dumbbells. Pause. Push back up. That’s 1 rep.

