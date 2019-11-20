Bringing up the rear: a workout for your glutes Butt exercises can improve the mobility of your hips, help stabilise your core and ease lower back pain.

When it comes to sculpting a better booty, here's the bottom line: You need to strengthen your glutes. And more than giving these muscles a toned look, working them also improves the mobility of your hips, helps stabilise your core and eases lower back pain. Here are three to add to your repertoire.

Pulsing squats:

This is a great variation of the classic squat. Stand straight with your legs shoulder-width apart. Now lower yourself into a squatting position and pulse – that's a gentle bounce. Pulse three to five times per squat, then with control return to the start position and repeat.

Quadruped bent knee hp extensions:

Grab an exercise mat and get down on your hands and knees. Slightly contract your abs to stabilize your core. Lift one leg behind you, keeping the knee bent at 90 degrees. Only the thigh is moving upward. Stop when the sole of your foot is facing the ceiling. Then, with control, return to the start position. Complete a full set on this side before switching legs.

Pulsing side leg lifts:

From the same position on all fours, stretch your right leg out to the side in line with your hip. Raise the leg to hip level and pulse it up and down about an inch at a medium, steady pace, about three to five times before lowering the leg. That's one complete repetition. Complete a full set on this side before switching legs.

Your goal is to do each exercise for three sets of 15 reps each. Work your glutes every other day – you never want to exercise the same muscles on two days in a row because they need 48 hours to recover and grow.

Image credit: iStock

