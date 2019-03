WATCH: You need to know about these 10 weird yoga varieties Can you do the Downward Dumbledore? Yes, Harry Potter yoga is a thing, as well as a bunch of other weird and wonderful types of yoga.

If conventional yoga might not be that appealing to you, we have a list of weird and wonderful types of yoga that may be more your cup of tea.

Want to know how to do a Downward Dumbledore? Because Harry Potter yoga exists.

So does laughing yoga... and even tantrum yoga!

Image credit: iStock