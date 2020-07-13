Working off your quarantine weight gain A weight management specialist gives advice on how to get back into shape after the lockdown.

Life in lockdown has led many to overeat and gain weight, a phenomenon referred to as the "Covid-15".



But some small changes can get you back into shape, a weight management specialist suggests.

"Covid-19 changed how we eat, what we eat and how we spend our day," said Dr Peter Jian, an assistant professor of family and community medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"Unfortunately, for some of us that meant less healthy choices," Jian added in a Baylor news release.

Jian offered these tips for working off the excess pounds and returning to a healthy lifestyle:

Learn how to cook. Or start other new hobbies to keep active. "Use this time as an opportunity to focus on the things that we can do in order to improve our health," Jian said.

Stay physically active. If you're afraid to go to the gym, try biking, hiking and walking outside. You can also join an online fitness programme.

Eat a healthy diet. Buy nutritious foods with curbside pickup or delivery. If you shop in person, choose foods placed at the front and side aisles, where the fresh and organic produce is available. Avoid prepackaged and processed foods.

To lose weight, start small. Gradually introduce new eating and exercise habits. This makes changes easier to adjust to.

Stay clear of fad diets. Many of these programmes aren't backed by science and could be harmful. If you have difficulty losing weight, see your doctor.

"It's a very challenging time. But I think the best we can do is focus on the positives and focus on the things that we can control, and the things that we can do to positively influence our own health," Jian said.

