01 June 2020
WATCH | Why faster is not always better in workouts
Stop rushing through those exercises - form over speed is more important, and this is why.
Stringr
Stop thinking that rushing your exercise will lead to good results. Experts say that it's important to stick to proper form and pace to get the most out of your workout. Not sure if you are on the right track? This video may help.
Image credit: iStock
