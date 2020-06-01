advertisement
01 June 2020

WATCH | Why faster is not always better in workouts

Stop rushing through those exercises - form over speed is more important, and this is why.

Stop thinking that rushing your exercise will lead to good results. Experts say that it's important to stick to proper form and pace to get the most out of your workout. Not sure if you are on the right track? This video may help. 

Image credit: iStock

 
