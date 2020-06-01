01 June 2020
WATCH | Is walking the best exercise?
It’s one of the easiest and effective ways to get in your recommended minutes of exercise per week, but is it necessarily the best?
Stringr
It's been said that walking is one of the most underrated forms of exercise. Watch the video to find out how it can help you on the right track to achieving good health.
Image: Lital Levy on Unsplash
