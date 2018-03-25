6 of the best toning moves you can do while you walk the dog Make Toto’s workout work for you.

Walking the dog is a great way to turn chores into exercise, but for maximum benefit, you need to do more than just walk. Biokineticist Christin Stewart explains how to make Toto’s workout work for you.



Walking lunge warm-up

Targets: Glutes and quads

With a firm grip on the leash, step forward into a lunge, bending your right knee over your right ankle and your left knee towards the floor. Stand up straight; as you take your next step, lunge with your left leg forward.

Your dog provides the necessary resistance for stability. Do 12 lunges on each side.

Take it up a notch: Switch your grip from hand to hand as you alternate legs.

Deep squat with arm raise

Targets: Glutes and quads

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, both feet facing forward. Hold the leash in one hand, arms straight and shoulder-distance apart. Squat down, shifting your hips backward and knees to 90 degrees. As you do so, raise your arms straight up above your head, keeping your core engaged. Hold for three seconds, stand up straight and repeat. Do 12.





Triceps dips

Targets: Triceps

Sit at a park bench with your hands at your sides. Your knees should be bent and feet flat on the floor. Slide your hips off the bench. Bend your elbows, lowering your hips until your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Straighten your elbows and repeat. Do 12. (Note: don’t tense up your shoulders; stay sitting tall.)

Take it up a notch: Straighten your legs so your heels are on the floor.

Tennis ball crunches

Targets: Abs

Take a break from playing fetch. Lie on the grass with knees bent and feet on the floor. Place a tennis ball between your knees and squeeze lightly (activating the inner thighs). Lift your feet so your shins are parallel to the floor. Lace your fingers behind your head and lift your shoulder blades off the floor into a crunch, drawing your belly button towards your spine. Slowly return to start, then repeat. Do 12.





Cardio skipping

If your dog’s leash is long enough, use it for skipping – otherwise an imaginary rope works just as well. Perform as many skips as you can in one minute.

Tree/bench push-up

Targets: Pecs, deltoids and triceps

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a tree or park bench, facing it. Keeping your spine straight and elbows close to your body, bend your elbows to perform a push-up. Straighten your arms to return to start and repeat. Do 12.

