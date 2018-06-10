4 small mistakes that could be totally screwing with your gym efforts

It’s time to hit the gym after a long day at the
office. You’re already running behind schedule, so you wipe off your lipstick,
but skip the make-up remover. As you make your way to the cardio machines, an
exciting book tucked under your arm, you’re still half-thinking about work, so
you forget to warm up and start pedalling away on the bike.
Thirty
minutes later, you gulp down an energy drink on your way to the car, feeling
smug in your gym clothes as you notice the queue for the drive-thru burger
place.
The
truth is, while workout trumps burger-and-chips every time, you may not be
reaping quite as many benefits as you think. If you agree with any of the
statements below, simply changing your behaviour could be the secret to
unlocking amazing results.
1. You pig out after a workout
The
food you eat has major effects on your workout goals. “There’s no point in
sweating your butt off and grimacing through painful sets of weight training if
you don’t adjust your diet,” says Lance Jacobson, owner of One Eighty Degrees, a
nutrition lifestyle programme, and a professional bodybuilder/personal trainer.
“The
rule of thumb is to eat small meals and snacks to help keep blood-sugar levels
stable. This also helps to avoid excessive hunger,” advises clinical dietician
Nathalie Mat. Exercising on an empty stomach may lead to low blood sugar, which
can negatively affect your workout performance and how many kilojoules you
burn.
Plus,
skipping meals can actually slow your metabolism and, as a result, your weight
loss. “Nibble a piece of fruit if you need to eat before hitting the gym,”
suggests Mat. And don’t hit the gym thirsty – or, for that matter, with energy
drink in hand. “Water is the best liquid hydration if you’re trying to lose
weight,” says Mat.
2. You wear make-up
Donning
make-up, especially foundation, while doing strenuous exercise is not a good
idea. Increased blood circulation during exercise takes oxygen to the cells and
as your heart rate rises, you start sweating and your pores open to secrete
sweat – but make-up creates a barrier that prevents proper elimination of
toxins and secretion of natural oils.
“Some cosmetics prevent proper skin perspiration by
blocking and clogging your sweat and oil glands, which may interfere with
sweating and lead to blackheads, pimples or acne,” says dermatologist, Dr
Dagmar Whitaker.
“Skin
needs to be cleansed and toned before a workout session,” says Adele Segal, an
accredited therapist and owner of Beauty-N-U, a health and skincare clinic in
Centurion. “Cleansing removes leftover make-up and the grime that our skin is
exposed to every day, but also restores the natural pH balance.” A clean face
combined with sweating allows for a natural detoxification process, which
promotes cell regeneration and functioning.
But
what about that giant rhino-horn-esque zit in the middle of your forehead?
“Women who have skin problems can use a concealer – which contains no mineral
oils or artificial agents – on the affected areas only,” Segal points out.
3. You read a few chapters while pedalling
Yes,
reading a book while exercising may keep your mind off the boring act of
pedalling to nowhere, but being distracted prevents you from pushing harder and
getting results. “Focus on your breathing, your balance and your posture,” says
Ronique Redelinghuys, a biokineticist at the Physical Health and Wellness
Centre for Barclays. “When you focus on these aspects, more muscle groups are
being recruited. This will aid in more energy being used and faster weight
loss. The correct posture is also extremely important to prevent risk of
injury,” she says.
To
avoid getting bored, challenge yourself by adding interval training, which can
make your session feel shorter by breaking it up into a series of shorter
goals. Plus, it’s super-effective. “Exercising in intervals consisting of
different intensities is extremely valuable as it assists with burning
kilojoules and aids in increasing your metabolism,” says biokineticist Reon van
der Merwe. And constantly having to adjust your intensity keeps you focused.
4. You don’t listen to your body
Because
exercise depletes your body of energy, it’s possible to do too much of a good
thing. Watch out for excessive exercise symptoms, such as moodiness, difficulty
sleeping, loss of appetite and continuous muscle aches. “Not only will
over-training affect your all-round wellbeing, but it can also lead to a state
in which you’re more prone to developing infections,” cautions Van der Merwe.
How
much is enough depends on the intensity of the training, as well as your rate
of recovery. “If you can do the same or more than the previous session without
exerting yourself more, then you’re not over-training,” says Jacobsen.
“But if you can’t do more than in two previous
sessions, you may be overreaching. This isn’t necessarily training too hard,
but rather training too long and not smartly.” Enough sleep, rest and good
nutrition will help you avoid that overreaching state, he adds. Plan to have at
least one day off per week – if you’re new to exercise, set every other day
aside for rest.
