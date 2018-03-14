The best way to lose weight when you just love food too much You’ll be happy to know that burgers, pasta chocolate and "chips" are allowed!

You want a flat belly. But that little monkey on your back wanting to nibble is the size of an orangutan and actually wants something substantial, even naughty. And it won’t let up. Luckily, you don’t have to munch celery for a flatter tum… Just use these hacks instead.



You feel like: a burger

The hack: Swap your white bun for mixed grain for a hunger-fighting dose of fibre. Instead of tomato sauce, opt for a slice of tomato. No need to bypass cheese – just go for a low-fat variety of Swiss. Your meat? Switch from a lean to an extra-lean beef patty. You’ll never know the difference. Total saving: 677kJ.

You feel like: pasta

The hack: “Use wholewheat pasta more often,” says dietician Dr Celeste Naudé. When eating out, opt for primavera. It has a selection of vegetables and is a fresh option that packs plenty of fibre, flavour and nutrients.

“Alternatively, have a marinara made with chunky Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic and herbs. Be sure to get Parmesan on the side and only add a teaspoon or two, or ask for some fresh basil to be added for a flavour and folate boost,” advises Naudé.

You feel like: chocolate

The hack: To keep your waistline in check, limit yourself to 30g of dark chocolate per day, but don’t give it up entirely. People who enjoy a treat a few times a week actually have a lower body-mass index (BMI) than those who indulge less often, reports the Archives of Internal Medicine.

Antioxidants (called epicatechins) – and caffeine – in cocoa may rev metabolism, partially offsetting the kilojoules in the chocolate, say researchers.

You feel like: chips

The hack: Baked potato topped with a dollop of plain Greek yoghurt. Potatoes, it turns out, are not the worst food for your waistline. “They’re vegetables and, in addition to being a great source of potassium and vitamin C, they’re high in fibre, which makes them a much healthier alternative to other comfort foods, like biscuits,” says dietician Bonnie Taub- Dix, author of Read It Before You Eat It.

