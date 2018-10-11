SEE: Obese workers cost their employers 49% more

Carrying a little extra weight is one thing but when you are classified as obese, you put yourself at risk for many health conditions.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these are some of the conditions linked to obesity:
- Cardiovascular diseases, such as, most often, heart disease and stroke
- Diabetes
- Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, a disabling degenerative disease of the joints
- Cancers, such as endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney and colon
Fortunately, obesity is preventable by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. We've put together an infographic highlighting the important stats and facts around obesity.
Compiled by Mandy Freeman