SEE: Obese workers cost their employers 49% more Obesity has a direct impact on the South African economy and an individual's health. We took a look at the facts on World Obesity Day.

Carrying a little extra weight is one thing but when you are classified as obese, you put yourself at risk for many health conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these are some of the conditions linked to obesity:

Cardiovascular diseases, such as, most often, heart disease and stroke

Diabetes

Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, a disabling degenerative disease of the joints

Cancers, such as endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney and colon



Fortunately, obesity is preventable by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. We've put together an infographic highlighting the important stats and facts around obesity.



