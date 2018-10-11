SEE: Obese workers cost their employers 49% more

advertisement
11 October 2018

Obesity has a direct impact on the South African economy and an individual's health. We took a look at the facts on World Obesity Day.

Carrying a little extra weight is one thing but when you are classified as obese, you put yourself at risk for many health conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these are some of the conditions linked to obesity: 

  • Cardiovascular diseases, such as, most often, heart disease and stroke
  • Diabetes
  • Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, a disabling degenerative disease of the joints
  • Cancers, such as endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney and colon

Fortunately, obesity is preventable by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. We've put together an infographic highlighting the important stats and facts around obesity.

obesity infographic


Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 
