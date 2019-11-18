18 November 2019
How to shed belly weight fast
Are you ready to do what it takes?
Stringr
The proven best ways to shed belly fat is a calorie deficit and healthy eating.
Image credit:
iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.