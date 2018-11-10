Do these 5 things to lose weight before noon You know that whole early bird catches the worm thing? This is why the saying works when it's time to lose weight.

You know that whole early bird catches the worm thing? There really might be something to it when it comes to how to lose weight.



Part of it has to do with the way most of us are wired: Early-morning sunshine leaves us feeling alert, energised and focused, and this mindset makes it easier to take on habits that help you stick to your weight-loss goals.

There’s also a psychological aspect: When you start off your day accomplishing some of the things on your to-do list, you’re less likely to throw in the towel later in the day.

Read more: 6 moves to sculpt beach abs just in time for summer

Make these five moves part of your morning routine – and watch the kilograms come off with a lot less effort than you’d think.

1. Sleeping in can help you lose weight

Of course, you don’t want to wake up so late that you’re in a frantic rush to get dressed and make it to work on time. But giving yourself even an extra half-hour of snooze time can make a difference.

“Not feeling rested makes you more likely to eat throughout the day,” says registered dietician, Brittany Kohn, a nutritionist in New York City. Plus, studies suggest that persistent lack of sleep screws with certain hormones, negatively influencing metabolism.

Read more: Do these sleep myths really work to get you to bed?

2. A high-protein breakfast can help you lose weight

You’ve heard a million times that eating a healthy breakfast can give you the energy and satiety to resist junk cravings all day.

But complex carbs alone won’t give you the kick that a protein-carb combo (with a little fat thrown in) can. That’s what will make you feel full and promote steady blood-sugar levels, says Kohn.

3. Exercising in the morning can help you lose weight

Are you one of those morning workout people who love to go for a run or do a workout DVD in the morning? Keep it up; it boosts your metabolism, keeps cravings at bay and makes you feel positive and accomplished.

But if you’re not, you can still reap the benefits. Even 10 minutes of cardio or yoga can get your blood flowing, your body moving and your metabolism cranked up – so it stays high all day, says Kohn.

Read more: What should you do when running gets boring?

4. Packing snacks for later can help you lose weight

If you can swing it, making a brown-bag lunch is a good idea, too. But this can take up more time than you have in the morning, so concentrate on packing a few healthy snacks.

Making bad snack choices during the day is a notorious diet-ruiner, says Kohn, so it’s smart to arm yourself with a bag of almonds or apple slices with peanut butter to help thwart the urge to make a vending machine run for junk food.

Read more: Hiking snacks: 7 of the best superfoods to take on your next trip

5. Walking to work will help you lose weight

Try parking your car in a lot blocks away from your office, or walk one short leg of your commute rather than hopping on a bus or train.

The benefits: It’s just one more way to move around, burning a few kilojoules and powering your metabolism. Plus, a recent study found that people who didn’t take a car to work were more likely to have a lower BMI.

This article was originally published by our partners at womenshealthmag.com

Image credit: iStock