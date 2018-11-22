Cooking at home can help you lose weight and drop body fat Spending time in the kitchen helps you eat less junk, according to a study.

If you want to lose weight, here’s a good first step to take: Ditch the drive-thru and start cooking at home, suggests a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.



After UK researchers analysed survey data from more than 11 000 men and women aged 29 to 64 years old, they found that people who ate more than five home-cooked meals per week were 28% less likely to have an overweight body mass index (BMI) and 24% less likely to have excess body fat than people who ate less than three home-cooked meals per week.

What’s more, people who cooked at home more frequently also ate more fruits and vegetables daily (62 and 98g more, respectively) than people who ate less than three home-cooked meals per week.

It’s possible that people who eat more home-cooked meals partake in healthier food prep methods, eat a larger variety of foods, and eat less convenience foods, which are typically higher in kilojoules and packed with excess sugar, the researchers say. People who cook at home might also naturally participate in other healthy habits, like exercising regularly.

So consider spending more time in the kitchen, since carrying excess weight has been linked to several health problems, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Plus, fruits and vegetables should be a staple in your diet, since they’re packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can make you feel happier, help your penis perform better, and lower your risk of a stroke, cancer and premature death.

Intimidated by the idea of cooking your own meals? Don’t be. You can prepare meals that are healthy and easy to whip up by using our recipe finder.

This article was originally published on www.menshealth.com

Image credit: iStock