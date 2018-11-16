Carve out your six-pack by following this diet plan Eat your way to a ripped physique.

If you’re tired of having a dad bod and you want to stop being embarrassed to take your shirt off at the beach, you need to be eating the right things as well as exercising. Follow the Men’s Health six-pack diet to lose weight and get ripped.



Greens

Loaded with vitamins, greens will balance out your hormones and transfer protein to right where it’s needed.

Morning: 3 asparagus spears

Lunch: 2 handfuls spinach

Afternoon: 2 handfuls broccoli

Evening: 1 handful kale

Before bed: 500ml greens drink

Read more: 5 metabolism myths you should stop believing right now

Protein

To compensate for the kilojoule deficit you’re creating, you need a lot of protein. Split it across the day and aim for 1g per 0.5kg of your bodyweight. Below is a breakdown for the average 80kg man.

Morning: 3 boiled eggs

Lunch: 2 chicken breasts

Evening: 1 rump steak and 1 handful kidney beans

Any time: 1 protein shake

Total protein: 160g

Read more: Hiking snacks: 7 of the best superfoods to take on your next trip

Fats

Fat doesn’t actually make you fat. Refined carbs are to blame for the podge around your middle. Healthy fats fuel your training, encourage muscle growth and, crucially, teach your body to burn fat for energy.

Morning: 1 handful cashews and 1 teaspoon coconut oil

Lunch: 1 avocado

Evening: ½ handful Mozzarella

Before bed: 1 tablespoon almond butter

Total fats: 83g

Read more: The one-pan high-protein breakfast that will keep you full till lunch

Carbs

Yes, you need to cut back on these to build six-pack abs, but most of the carbs you do put away you’ll eat before bed. That’s right: This improves sleep quality and recovery, reducing cortisol and body fat. Here’s what you should tuck into each day:

Morning: 1 handful blueberries

Lunch: 1 banana

Evening: Large spoon sweet potato mash and 1 apple

Total carbs: 123g

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock