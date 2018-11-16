advertisement
16 November 2018

Carve out your six-pack by following this diet plan

Eat your way to a ripped physique.

If you’re tired of having a dad bod and you want to stop being embarrassed to take your shirt off at the beach, you need to be eating the right things as well as exercising. Follow the Men’s Health six-pack diet to lose weight and get ripped.

Greens

Loaded with vitamins, greens will balance out your hormones and transfer protein to right where it’s needed.

Morning: 3 asparagus spears
Lunch: 2 handfuls spinach
Afternoon: 2 handfuls broccoli
Evening: 1 handful kale
Before bed: 500ml greens drink

Protein

To compensate for the kilojoule deficit you’re creating, you need a lot of protein. Split it across the day and aim for 1g per 0.5kg of your bodyweight. Below is a breakdown for the average 80kg man.

Morning: 3 boiled eggs
Lunch: 2 chicken breasts
Evening: 1 rump steak and 1 handful kidney beans
Any time: 1 protein shake
Total protein: 160g

Fats

Fat doesn’t actually make you fat. Refined carbs are to blame for the podge around your middle. Healthy fats fuel your training, encourage muscle growth and, crucially, teach your body to burn fat for energy.

Morning: 1 handful cashews and 1 teaspoon coconut oil
Lunch: 1 avocado
Evening: ½ handful Mozzarella
Before bed: 1 tablespoon almond butter
Total fats: 83g

Carbs

Yes, you need to cut back on these to build six-pack abs, but most of the carbs you do put away you’ll eat before bed. That’s right: This improves sleep quality and recovery, reducing cortisol and body fat. Here’s what you should tuck into each day:

Morning: 1 handful blueberries
Lunch: 1 banana
Evening: Large spoon sweet potato mash and 1 apple
Total carbs: 123g

