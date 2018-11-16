Carve out your six-pack by following this diet plan

If you’re tired of having a dad bod and you want to
stop being embarrassed to take your shirt off at the beach, you need to be
eating the right things as well as exercising. Follow the Men’s Health six-pack
diet to lose
weight and get ripped.
Greens
Loaded
with vitamins, greens will balance out your hormones and transfer protein to
right where it’s needed.
Morning: 3
asparagus spears
Lunch: 2 handfuls spinach
Afternoon: 2 handfuls broccoli
Evening: 1 handful kale
Before bed: 500ml greens drink
Protein
To
compensate for the kilojoule deficit you’re creating, you need a lot of
protein. Split it across the day and aim for 1g per 0.5kg of your bodyweight.
Below is a breakdown for the average 80kg man.
Morning: 3
boiled eggs
Lunch: 2 chicken breasts
Evening: 1 rump steak and 1 handful kidney
beans
Any time: 1 protein shake
Total protein: 160g
Fats
Fat
doesn’t actually make you fat. Refined carbs are to blame for the podge around
your middle. Healthy fats fuel your training, encourage muscle growth and,
crucially, teach your body to burn fat for energy.
Morning: 1
handful cashews and 1 teaspoon coconut oil
Lunch: 1 avocado
Evening: ½ handful Mozzarella
Before bed: 1 tablespoon almond butter
Total fats: 83g
Carbs
Yes,
you need to cut back on these to build six-pack abs, but most of the carbs you
do put away you’ll eat before bed. That’s right: This improves sleep quality
and recovery, reducing cortisol and body fat. Here’s what you should tuck into
each day:
Morning: 1
handful blueberries
Lunch: 1 banana
Evening: Large spoon sweet potato mash and 1
apple
Total carbs: 123g
