A nutrition coach shares what's on her plate for a typical breakfast, lunch and supper – plus snacks

Daniella Lagerwey is a nutrition coach, fitness trainer and the Women’s Health 2019 Next Fit Foodie. Her love for eating healthy and flavoursome meals resonates in her colourful choice of food. A well-balanced meal consists of essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals, but what does that look like on a plate?

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30

I start my day off with warm water and a big mug of black coffee (sometimes I have milk in my coffee — it all depends on what I feel like having that specific morning). I have another cup of coffee with my breakfast: a small bowl of rolled oats mixed with ButtaNut almond and macadamia nut butter, cacao, 1 scoop of chocolate whey protein, almonds, banana and a sprinkle of chia seeds.

Snack #1: 11:00 to 11:30

I love to snack. I had DanPro strawberry protein yoghurt with a few almonds, chia seeds and a green apple.

Lunch: 13:30 to 14:00

Lunch is often leftovers I have at home from dinner the night before. I hate wasting food! Here I had a bowl of quinoa, baby spinach, butternut, ostrich mince and red lentil mix with a few basil leaves for flavour.

Snack #2: 15:00 to 15:30

My best on-the-go snack 90 percent of the time is avocado on rye cracker bread. It’s easy, delicious and so good for you. I added cottage cheese, fresh lemon, salt and pepper to the avocado mash. If I’m craving something sweet, I normally grab a healthy treat that I’ve made. A new creation of mine — a vanilla protein superfood seed bar.

Snack #3: After exercise at around 18:00

I had a protein shake mixed with some water and ice (plain vanilla or chocolate whey protein). My workout consisted of a 30-minute treadmill run where I did some speed work (6kms), followed by a 25 minute AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) focusing on strength and resistance.

Dinner: 19:00 to 19:30

Dinner included roast vegetables, quinoa, chickpeas and rocket and a cup of rooibos tea about an hour after dinner, topped with a glass of water before bed.

Daniella’s regular meals

I don’t have a specific or rigid way of eating. I try to eat nutritious food that fuels my body. I’m not a fan of the same thing day in and day out. It’s important to note that although it hasn’t been mentioned, I sip on two to three litres of water a day. I find it really difficult, especially in winter!

A balanced meal: An expert weighs in…

Dietician Emily Innes says: “In general, Daniella’s diet is beautifully balanced. She consumes orange and green vegetables at both lunch and dinner, which is brilliant. Her meals consist of high fibre, unprocessed carbohydrate choices (oats and quinoa) and lean protein choices (legumes and ostrich).

“She includes healthy fats from plant sources, such as nut butters, avocado and chia seeds, in her diet too, which is great for keeping her feeling full throughout the day.

“An extra dairy portion could be added to her day. It’s recommended that women get at least two dairy portions in per day to help meet our daily calcium needs. She is getting one portion in with her yoghurt at snack time. She could get another portion in by adding a chocolate milk drink (milk blended with a banana and some raw cocoa powder) as her post-workout drink in place of the protein shake.”

