9 common mistakes people make when it comes to weight loss, according to a celeb trainer Where are you going wrong?

Do you ever feel like your weight loss journey is basically you just running on the treadmill – you’re going nowhere fast.

You’ve cut the carbs, limited the sweets and kicked the cardio all the way up- but the scale just won’t budge, so WTF gives?

Honestly, it could literally be anything. But there are common mistakes that people make during the battle of the bulge.

We chatted to celeb trainer and body transformation specialist, Corey Calliet, about the possible weight loss mistakes you’re making and how to actually get it right.

You Don’t Have A Plan

There’s the old saying that goes something like, “failure to plan is planning to fail”, and Corey totally agrees.

“Your plan is like your map/GPS to getting your goals. Not having the right plan in place to reach your goals (nutrition, exercise, etc.) is like trying to reach a destination without knowing the directions,” he says.

An easy way to fix this is to have a weekly plan where you map out your goals for the week.

Whether it’s making sure that you’re exercising 4 days a week or prepping all your meals, having a plan will help to minimise the times you slip up.

You Aren’t Staying Consistent

If you’ve ever read our success stories, you’ll see one common theme: consistency.

Whether you’re losing weight or looking to add muscle, consistency is the key to it all.

“Any step toward your goals, no matter how small, will get you where you want to be. Every time you fuel yourself properly, every time you exercise, every time you give yourself proper rest and recovery – you’re working toward reaching your goals,” explains Corey.

Your Eating And Exercise Aren’t Working Hand-In-Hand

Corey says that in his opinion, exercise and nutrition go hand-in-hand.

“Without one, you can’t have the other. Many people think they can out-train a bad diet, or they think that by restricting themselves they will lose weight quicker (the opposite actually happens with this method),” he says.

According to Corey, you should think about nutrition being the factor that not only fuels your body but also determines how far it will take you.

While exercise should be thought of the sculpting process, “either way, both determine how you look – and feel”.

Since many of us struggle more with nutrition than exercise, He suggests sticking to lean proteins, powerful carbs (yes, carbs), and healthy fat-fighting fat (like avocados and almonds).

He also recommends eating small amounts of nutrient-dense food throughout your day – about every 2-3 hours.

You’re Doing Too Much Cardio

When it comes to weight loss, we often think that we need to be pushing the cardio into high gear. But you don’t actually have to become besties with the elliptical- in fact, you could be more like acquaintances.

“The body adapts to what we throw at it. The more cardio you do, the more [cardio] you will have to do to break any plateau in your weight loss,” says Corey.

He suggests that the best way to combat the dreaded weight plateau is to add strength training into your workouts, which bring us to the next point…

You’re Not Doing Enough Strength Training

Since our metabolism is partially responsible for fat loss, adding muscle will naturally increase your metabolic rate. Corey says that he typically recommend clients to do 25-30 min cardio daily either fasted (first thing when they wake up/before eating) or immediately following a weight training session.

And if you’re worried that weight training would result in massive muscles, Corey says you don’t have to worry.

“I hear so many women thinking that adding weights into their training will have them looking big and bulky – this couldn’t be further from the truth!

“Your nutrition fuels your growth. To get big, you’d have to eat big,” he explains.

When it comes to the type of exercisers Corey recommends for building muscle, he likes the basics. These included equipment free favs like squats and lunges. Or leg extensions, dumbbell rows and incline dumbbell press, if you’ve got the weights.

You’re Not Sleeping Enough

It might not seem like it but sleep is as important as your diet and exercise. “It may seem counterintuitive to “sleep” on your goals, however, without adequate sleep the body cannot recover, and without recovery, you will without a doubt find yourself in a vicious cycle of failure and defeat that comes with digressing or even plateauing with your progress,” explains Corey.

During sleep, your body regenerates itself by way of repairing and growing muscle tissue and help with hormone regulation. Key to hormone regulation is insulin resistance.

If you’re not getting enough sleep, the more likely you are to become insulin resistant which can lead to weight gain.

You Throw In The Towel After A Slip-Up

Okay, so you’re smashing your goals. But then you go to a party and have some cake. You might beat yourself up about it but Corey says just move on.

“If you eat bad, skip the gym, or do anything off-course of your plan, the worst thing you can do is dwell on it as a failure and give up. I see so many people hit a downward slide in their eating or training because of negative self-talk after a slip-up.

“Get right back on track and keep moving forward,” he advises.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za

Image credit: iStock