7 types of hunger that can sabotage your weight-loss goals Learn how to decode them so you can outsmart 'em.

Eating with your eyes? Girl, you don’t know the half of it. A new study ID’d seven types of hunger, and those who fail to recognise them are more likely to gain pounds. When a craving hits, determine its source and get your fix the right way — from food or not.

Eye Hunger

The Trigger: A decadent pizza in the conference room

Your Move: Ask yourself if you’d be jonesing for an apple. No? You don’t need food. Yes? Savour each bite so you can stop when you’re satisfied.

Nose Hunger

The Trigger: The sweet smell of cinnamon rolls.

Your Move: If you’re truly hungry, have a small serving or, better yet, a healthy swap—like whole-grain toast with peanut butter and cinnamon. Problem solved.

Heart Hunger

The Trigger: Sadness, anxiety, boredom — any uncomfortable feelings set you off.

Your Move: If you’re wandering around the kitchen looking for anything to eat, it’s likely tied to emotions. Acknowledge what’s bugging you and deal with that problem directly (e.g., take a few deep breaths).

Mouth Hunger

The Trigger: A craving for something creamy, crunchy, or cold.

Your Move: Certain textures and temperatures can be psychologically satisfying, even if you’re not physically hungry. Know which qualities you crave and keep small-portioned, low-kilojoule options nearby that’ll scratch that itch. Want cold ice cream? Go for Greek yoghurt. Want something cold and crunchy? Get carrot sticks. If you’re craving intense crunchy coldness? Try frozen grapes.

Mental Hunger

The Trigger: The clock – 6 p.m. is dinner time!

Your Move: Don’t have — and more importantly — don’t finish lunch just because it’s noon. If you’re truly hungry when the clock strikes 12, grab your meal and eat until you’re full.

Cellular Hunger

The Trigger: Fatigue. Is it nap time yet?

Your Move: Feeling beat causes hankerings for junk, but heavy foods are hard to digest and can leave you more tired. A 15-minute nap is a smarter pick-me-up. If you can’t make time for that, grab a high-protein snack (think: a handful of almonds) that will boost your energy.

Stomach Hunger

The Trigger: A gurgling belly noisier than accidentally tapping sound on an Insta video.

Your Move: Eat! Rate your hunger on a scale of 1 to 10—0 to 3 is snack territory, 4 to 6 calls for a small meal, and 7 to 10 means you should fill your plate. Boom.

