5 scary things that can happen to you when you lose weight too fast This might be why you're feeling so tired.

Feeling pressured to get that slim summer body? And want it quick? Thinking about a crash diet? Dietician Samantha Burns at Lila Bruk & Associates explains why you should think twice. Here Burns explains how quick, unhealthy weight loss can lead to the following health problems:



1. Rapid drops in blood glucose levels

Quick weight loss and unhealthy fasting may result in a drop in blood sugar levels. This can be fatal for a diabetic and in general is not good for your health. Symptoms of low blood sugar include nausea, dizziness and sweating.

Prevent it: Don’t be tempted to skip a meal. Eat often – munching often can stave off hunger and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Read more: 8 embarrassing diet side effects we really need to start talking about

2. Gout attacks

Gout attacks may occur when your diet is too high in protein. With a gout disorder crystals of uric acid are deposited in the joints, where they cause a type of arthritis called gouty arthritis. They also can be deposited in the kidneys, where they can cause kidney stones.

Prevent it: Follow a healthy diet, avoid binge drinking and stay hydrated.

Read more: “I transformed my body in 12 weeks – without a personal trainer”

3. Gallstone formation

Gallstones may form due to bile build-up in the gall bladder. A gallstone can cause an obstruction in the pancreatic duct, which can lead to inflammation of the pancreas, also known as pancreatitis. Pancreatitis causes intense, constant abdominal pain and may lead to hospitalisation.

Prevent it: If you are slimming down, try to avoid diets that cause you to lose weight very quickly, such as diets restricted to fewer than 2 090 kilojoules per day.

Read more: 6 easy ways to eat less – that won’t leave you starving and grumpy

4. Loss of energy

The majority of rapid weight-loss diets are too low in kilojoules or carbohydrates. Over time exercise becomes painful as your muscles are not able to rebuild and replenish themselves. Soon a vicious cycle is formed, which unfortunately leads to decreased performance.

Prevent it: Eat protein before any physical activity because it can help reduce muscle damage. And include a small portion of monounsaturated fats, found in foods like nuts, avocados and olive oil. These healthy fats provide energy too.

Read more: 10 things you should always do when you eat to stop gaining weight

5. Decrease of vitamins and minerals

Rapid weight-loss diets that cut out certain food groups may result in a person becoming deficient in certain nutrients, which could lead to serious illnesses in the future such as osteoporosis or high cholesterol.

Prevent it: Seven-colour Sunday? How about seven-colour every day! Adding colour to your plate may help in providing you with antioxidants and other health-enhancing vitamins and minerals.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za

Image credit: iStock