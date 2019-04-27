5 Ayurvedic tips to speed up your metabolism and flush toxins

Want to speed up your metabolism and get your dodgy
digestive system back on track? Then you need to know about these Ayurvedic
principles. Not only will they get your digestive fire stoked, they’ll help
flush toxins too.
What is Ayurveda?
It’s one of the few indigenous sciences that still
thrive; it shapes India’s self-care landscape much like visiting a GP is the
norm here. Digestive health is an essential component of Ayurveda, and without
addressing digestive health, you can’t address any other issue. Stress anyone?
Yup, stress and your emotional state are directly correlated.
This is a mainstay of Eastern medicine that the
West has only recently bought into, with research into the relationship between
mental health and diet among the most exciting areas… So, are you ready to sort
out that wonky tum? Here’s how…
Make it a warming glory
Start the day with hot water or a herbal tea and,
if you can, a hot breakfast. Heat will help your "agni", or digestive fire,
burn stronger.
Use your body temperature as a guide
Eat warming food when you’re cold – including
spices, like cumin – and cooling food when you’re hot – think mint and coconut
milk, as well as food that’s cold in temperature.
Let lunch lead the way
Your digestion is at its strongest between 10am and
noon, so try to make lunch your main meal of the day. A light and early supper
to follow will allow plenty of time for digestion before you go to sleep.
Ripe = ready
Eat food when it’s ripe or "sattvic" for easier
digestion and good "prana" – Sanskrit for “life force”. This is fresh, organic
food, rather than reheated or processed food. The latter can make you feel
lethargic.
Spice things up
Aside from offering flavour, herbs and spices have
potent properties and they’re best enjoyed as part of a meal, rather than as a
supplement. Think ginger for digestion and cumin for flushing toxins out of the
body.
