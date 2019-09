WATCH: These foods can boost your immune system When multivitamins simply aren't enough, here are the foods that can boost your immune system.

Stringr

As summer is quickly approaching for some, many are trying to avoid the "summer flu" or simply strengthen their immune system in general.

There are a list of things that could harm your immune system and foods that can help you survive a nasty cold.

Various foods are good for keeping your immune system in tip top shape, and they are not only citrus fruits.

Image credit: iStock