advertisement
16 March 2018

SEE: Cut back on salt, or else...

During World Salt Awareness Week, find ways to reduce your salt consumption to prevent yourself from becoming a statistic.

0

Salt is often used to add flavour to food but we actually only need a small amount to stay healthy. It helps conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and helps maintain the correct balance of water and minerals. 

However, when you consume too much salt, you put yourself at risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

During World Salt Awareness Week (12 to 18 March), the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa (HSFSA) is highlighting five simple changes you can make to reduce your salt consumption to 5g per day, and potentially preventing 1.65 million deaths worldwide from cardiovascular disease every year.  

They suggest: 

1. Cut down gradually.
2. Flavour your meals without salt.
3. Always check food labels to make sure you know how much salt is in a product.
4. Remove the salt shaker from the table to prevent younger family members from making it a habit to add salt to food. 
5. Eat more fruit and vegetables.

Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the HSFSA says, “Healthy eating habits should be reinforced at an early age, during the period that babies and young children are developing their sense of taste and food preferences. Adults who are influencing the eating habits of young children, therefore, have the responsibility to ensure low-salt meals are prepared or purchased.”

Salt infographic


Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

8 vital questions you should ask before trying to lose weight

2018-01-04 07:22
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Effects on your brain? »

5 ways to get more seafood into your diet Mercury in fish may raise ALS risk

Is it bad for your brain if you literally never eat fish?

Calling all grown-ass picky eaters!

Eeewwww! »

‘Why is my cough worse at night?’ SEE: When you cough, this is what happens to your body

Can you get sick if someone coughs on you?

The fine saliva mist emitted by a cough remains suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 