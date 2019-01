A handy guide to portion control - measuring food with your fist Portion control is troubling for many of us - how do you know what's enough?

Are your eyes bigger than your stomach? Portion control is troubling for many of us – whether it’s a case of getting it right and not cooking too much, to prevent wastage, or making sure we’re eating the right amount for our nutritional needs.

If you’re cooking too much, it’s likely you’re also eating too much – but where do we start in working out what’s just the right amount?

The British Nutrition Foundation is trying to keep it simple with this new guide – just use your hands.