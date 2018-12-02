3 meal prep hacks that will make it way easier to eat healthily They're not even hard work!

One of the biggest saboteurs of healthy eating? Time. Like when you have to work late and cruising through a drive-thru on the way home is just so much easier than cooking. Or when you’re on the road, feeling snacky and… oh look, a garage pie.



Set yourself up for success with these meal prep hacks from Shedding For The Wedding, a comprehensive weight-loss programme for brides-to-be and their bridesmaids. No chicken-and-mushroom shall prosper against you!

When you have leftover stew or stir fry…

Divide your leftovers – including rice or veggies if you had these on the side – into individual portions and freeze them. On those nights when you get home exhausted and in mood to cook, you’ll have a healthy ready-meal waiting to be defrosted. This also works really well with soup.

On a Sunday afternoon…

Roast a chicken. You can eat it in wraps, on sandwiches, as part of a salad or with a side of veg. If you’re not a fan of chicken on the bone, roast or steam skinless chicken breasts instead.

On a Sunday evening…

Fill five small containers with a portion of nuts – the little soy sauce containers you get with sushi takeaways are the perfect size. Add a banana or an apple and that’s a week’s worth of weekday snacks sorted.

Every evening…

Make extra salad and starch. All you need to do is add your protein of choice and lunch for the next day is ready to go. While you’re at it, here’s a simple meal prep hack for those who don’t have time for breakfast: Throw a portion of fruit, 22g dry oats, a cup of milk (or milk alternative) and a handful of ice in a blender. Top with water and blitz into a smoothie. Stick it in the fridge for brekkie on the go the next day.

