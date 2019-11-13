13 November 2019
What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?
Why's that chilli got you running for a glass of milk?
For people with a low tolerance for spice, eating these foods can actually be pretty painful.
Image credit: Melina Yakas, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.