WATCH: Would you be willing to eat insects?

Would you be willing to eat insects? As livestock grazing and farming become increasingly unsustainable, scientists point to insects as food for the future.

Scientists recently warned that the consumption of foods such as red meat and sugar will have to decrease by about half to make sure the Earth will be able to feed the global population by 2050 - and at the same time, double the amount of plant-based foods will need to be eaten.

Researchers are looking to the wild to find nutritious and sustainable solutions to growing food insecurity. They now report that they have found the food for the future in insects, as livestock grazing and farming become increasingly unsustainable.

