Home > Diet and nutrition > News 21 May 2019 WATCH: Why we evolved to acquire taste Have you ever wondered how a taste is actually acquired? 0 Related Can't taste anything? You might want to check your nose Scientists can now alter the brain to make chocolate taste bad Think you only smell with your nose? You're wrong Vit & Min doses per day » Count calories in food » Is my vegetarian diet balanced? » Ask The Dietitians » 10 foods to boost your immune system Your quick guide to Banting It's an acquired taste is a phrase that's commonly mentioned alongside food and drinks like coffee, IPAs, vegetables and more. Have you ever wondered how a taste is actually acquired? Join us as we explore taste.Image credit: iStock NEXT ON HEALTH24X 5 reasons to love avocados 2018-10-14 07:00 More: Diet and nutritionNews advertisement Other news Diet and nutrition FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: Is milk really a superfood? Medical Woman donates kidney to firefighter who saved her daughter’s life Medical Why 1 in 4 workers struggle with back pain – US study Parenting Putting your child to sleep in a car seat can be deadly News Doctor shares top secrets to a long, healthy life Medical 5 symptoms you didn't know were linked to stress From our sponsors Chela-Fer® iron supplement is easy on the gut for better days Effective treatment for ADHD is available Live healthier » Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy. Heart health » Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack 5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack 'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'