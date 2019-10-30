30 October 2019
WATCH: Why fat is essential to your diet
Not all fats are bad.
There have been confusing messages about fat over the years - but some fats are good for you.
Image
credit: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.