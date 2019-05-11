advertisement
11 May 2019

WATCH: What if everyone went vegan?

Considered switching to a plant-based diet? Not everyone is convinced that going meat-free and dairy-free is for the best.

Vegan food and vegan lifestyles are more popular than ever, with people switching to a plant-based diet for lots of different reasons. But, not everyone is convinced that going meat-free and dairy-free is for the best.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 