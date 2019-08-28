WATCH: 'Traffic light' food labels lead to healthier food choices

How would "traffic light" labels affect food choices? Positively, according to a two-year study involving more than 5 000 people.
A US hospital tracked the food choices of more than 5 000 of their employees, by tracking their cafeteria purchases.
Healthy foods were given a green label, less healthy a yellow label, and the least healthy a red label.
The results showed that over the two year span, there were significantly more "green label"purchases, and "red label" purchases dropped.
