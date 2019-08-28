advertisement
Updated 28 August 2019

WATCH: 'Traffic light' food labels lead to healthier food choices

A two-year study involving more than 5 000 people, has found that giving cafeteria food 'traffic light labels - green being healthy and red being least healthy, saw people gradually start making healthier "green label" food choices.

How would "traffic light" labels affect food choices? Positively, according to a two-year study involving more than 5 000 people.

A US hospital tracked the food choices of more than 5 000 of their employees, by tracking their cafeteria purchases.

Healthy foods were given a green label, less healthy a yellow label, and the least healthy a red label.

The results showed that over the two year span, there were significantly more "green label"purchases, and "red label" purchases dropped.

