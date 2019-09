WATCH: This 'human cheese' is made from celebrity armpit bacteria Imagine eating a cheese made with bacteria from the armpits, noses and bellybuttons of your favourite celebrity. Well, now it's a real thing.

Stringr

While some people would pay an excessive amount to meet their favourite celebrities in real life, others are more daring and would be willing to go to any lengths to have something from the celebrity such as clothing items, discarded tissues and even a bag of air.

If you're really dedicated, this "human cheese" is made in a lab and comes from the bacteria found in celebrities armpits, noses and bellybuttons.

Image credit: iStock