14 November 2019
WATCH: These 6 breakfast items have more sugar than a doughnut
Think carefully about your breakfast choices.
While doughnuts are often regarded as one of the most sugar-filled breakfasts you can ingest, it seems there are breakfast items with a heavier sugar load.
Image credit: Anna Sullivan, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.