Updated 06 February 2020
WATCH | The best and worst foods for your liver
Top food choices to keep your liver in good shape - and also what to avoid.
Stringr
The liver is a part of the digestive system and its roles include detoxification, protein synthesis, and the production of chemicals that help digest food. Here are some of the worst and best foods for this organ.
Image credit:
Louis Hansel, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.