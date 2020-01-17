advertisement
17 January 2020

WATCH: The 5 healthiest root vegetables

Gems from under the ground.

Root vegetables are edible plants that grow underground and each have a distinct set of vitamins and minerals you can benefit from.

Image credit: Monika Grabkowska, Unsplash

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

7 healthy swaps for everyday foods and drinks

2020-01-15 14:15
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

Lifestyle »

E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.

Allergy »

Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives

A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 