WATCH: Some plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem, say nutritionists Plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage right now. But nutritionists say that two top-selling vegan patties may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed, and high in salt.

Better for the environment? Yes. Better for your health? Maybe not.

Nutritionists have cast doubt on some vegan patties, saying that the burgers may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed and high in salt.

Dietitian Rachel Fine says, “The problem with a lot of additives is that we just don’t know the long-term effects of them, whereas a beef burger could be just one ingredient: beef.”

