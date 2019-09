WATCH: Science has discovered that cheese is as addictive as cocaine Cheese is as addictive as cocaine? You've gouda brie kidding!

With so many options to choose from, it's no surprise that cheese is a popular additive to certain meals and a scrumptious snack choice for parties.

Cheese was discovered over 4000 years ago, by accident, and it's been said that cheese can give you bad breath and even cause nightmares.

Scientists have now discovered that cheese, as delicious as what it is, can be as addictive as cocaine.

Image credit: iStock