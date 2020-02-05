05 February 2020
WATCH: Plant-based fast food is not healthier
More plant-based foods are making their way to peoples' plates, but are they healthier?
More and more plant-based fast foods are available in supermarkets. While you may think they are the healthier option, some nutritionists are saying this might not be the case.
Image credit: iStock
