29 January 2020

WATCH | No, pasta isn’t bad for you

Moderation is key.

Stringr

Research reveals that pasta lovers can enjoy their favorite Italian dish as part of a healthy diet, as long as it's eaten in moderation.

Image credit: Jorge Zapata, Unsplash

 
